Girl, 15, missing for a week from Doncaster is spotted on CCTV in Edinburgh

A girl aged 15 from Doncaster missing from home for a week and thought to be with a 25-year-old man has been pinpointed on CCTV in Edinburgh.

Police officers have been trawling hours of camera footage to track Courtney Booth, of Stainforth, who was reported missing at just before 11pm last Saturday.

Courtney Booth and Tom Fallon in York. Picture: SYP

The schoolgirl had contacted her mother to say she was on her way back from Harrogate, but she didn’t arrive home.

Police believe Courtney is with Tom Fallon, of Harrogate.

Footage of the pair was recorded at 6.45pm last Sunday as they left Edinburgh Waverley station on foot and caught the X62 service from St Andrews bus station at 7.30pm. They had previously been spotted at York railway station at around 3.50pm, boarding a train to Aberdeen.

Courtney has light brown or ginger shoulder length hair, and is of a medium build. While in York she was wearing blue skinny jeans, a black thigh-length padded coat with a fur-lined hood, a grey and black jumper with a Nike emblem on the front, and black trainers.

Supt Paul McCurry, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This new information clearly leads us to believe that Courtney and Tom may still be in the Edinburgh area. Courtney has now been missing for nearly a week and we know this is entirely out of character. Please take a good look at the picture of them, have you seen them? If so, please get in touch. We need to know where she is.”

Last night police said the teenager’s family were ‘incredibly worried’.

Call 01302 385137 with information. Anyone who knows of Courtney’s present location should call 999 immediately.