Giant Kevin the Carrot being raffled off in aid of Sheffield girl battling brain tumour

Kevin the Carrot is fast becoming this season’s must-have gift, with reports the star of Aldi’s Christmas advert is fetching more than £1,000 on eBay.

But Sheffielders could get their hands on a particularly rare giant version of the cuddly toy for as little as £5, while helping a great cause.

Paul Nowak with the giant Kevin the Carrot cuddly toy he is raffling off in aid of Katie

Paul Nowak is a deputy store manager at Aldi’s Hillsborough branch, where he said all the toys were snapped up within minutes of going on sale last week after 150 eager shoppers queued outside to snaffle one.

READ MORE: Fundraising appeal for Sheffield girl, aged four, battling brain tumour

The 34-year-old father-of-two managed to get his hands on a bumper-sized Kevin but rather than keeping it for himself or seeing how much he can get online, he is raffling it off to help a seriously poorly youngster.

He was so touched by the tale of four-year-old Katie Froggatt, from Handsworth, who is battling a brain tumour, that he wanted to do something to help.

Katie Froggatt was diagnosed this autumn with an aggressive form of brain cancer

He is inviting people to buy raffle tickets at £5 a pop for the chance to win the giant Kevin, with all the proceeds going to help Katie's family make this Christmas extra special for her and her siblings.

READ MORE: Kevin the Carrot toys are selling for more than £1,000 on eBay

Paul, who hopes to raise £500 for Katie’s family, said: “I’ve seen people trying to sell these toys on eBay to make money. They don’t seem to realise they’re being sold in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“I heard about Katie and thought it would be nice to use this opportunity to raise whatever I can so she can enjoy a really special Christmas with her family.

“The Kevin toys at our store all went in about five minutes. It was like a stampede, and I’ve already sold lots of raffle tickets.”

READ MORE: Pop-up Christmas charity shop set to bring festive cheer to Sheffield

To buy a raffle ticket, email paul.nowak@sky.com or message him via Facebook.

Katie’s friends and family are trying to raise at least £10,000 to help cover basic living costs and provide some well-deserved treats for the sick youngster and her brother and sister.

To donate, visit the Baby Katie’s Fund page at JustGiving.