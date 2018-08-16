Giant heart sculpture finally set to be unveiled at Meadowhall in Sheffield next week

A giant steel heart sculpture is set to be unveiled at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre next week, its creator has announced.

The Heart of Steel sculpture is due to be installed next week, it was revealed today, as a picture of the structure wrapped and ready to move was shared online.

How the Heart of Steel sculpture will look (pic: The Steel Man)

The heart will eventually sit inside The Steel Man, a 32-metre tall sculpture by the same designer, which is set to tower over the M1 near Meadowhall once it is completed.

READ MORE: Sheffield mum who lost daughter aged just three days seeks to raise awareness of rare condition

Its unveiling will mark a big step forward in what has been a nearly decade-long mission by artist Steve Mehdi to get the mammoth monument built and in place on a hillside overlooking Meadowhall.

The project's official Twitter account tweeted today: "Final checks in place. Transport ordered. #HeartofSteel wrapped, ready for the move next week."

The Steel Man project has been supported by public appeal, Rotherham Council, Sheffield Council, the Heritage Lottery Fund, and a group of companies from around the region.

READ MORE: Sheffield pupils celebrate another year of impressive A-level results

Thousands of people across the region have also signed up to add names of relatives, friends and work colleagues by donating £20 to help bring The Steel Man to life.

Each donation will also help the British Heart Foundation's heart research programme, with 10 per cent of the money going towards the cause.

Among those commemorated will be the late Rotherham comedian Barry Chuckle, who was one half of the Chuckle Brothers.

READ MORE: 'Dangerous and reckless' fracking ruling condemned by Sheffield's Labour council

For now, the steel heart will appear alongside a scaled-down version of The Steel Man sculpture.

To find out more about the Man of Steel or to add a name to the heart visit www.thesteelman.co.uk.