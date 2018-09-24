Ghost plane: Has mysterious WW2 bomber  ​​​​​​​​​​​​been spotted over Doncaster?

A mysterious ‘ghost plane’ which has terrified locals in other parts of the country could have been spotted in the skies over Doncaster.

One woman has reported how she was left “shaking” after seeing a bomber plane flying low over Doncaster on Saturday afternoon, sparking fears that an eerie RAF plane which has been spotted in Derbyshire by scores of people could have been seen in the skies over our town.

Britain's last remaining flying Lancaster bomber.

Eyewitness Victoria Logan said: “I have just witnessed something awful.

“It was a sort of bomber plane which seemed to be in trouble. It flew over our house so low it seemed to be crashing.”

“I saw the plane tilt to miss a restaurant in Armthorpe and it continued to go into the distance but I'm worried it crashed? The sound hurt my ears!”

In recent months, there have been reports of a "ghostly" WW2 bomber plane eerily sweeping silently through the skies over Derbyshire with social media awash with reports of the mysterious low-flying aircraft.

Many witnesses claimed to have seen a dark-coloured Second World War aircraft gliding silently towards the ground before disappearing from view in the East Midlands.

Some even claimed it might be the apparition of a Second World War Douglas Dakota that crashed more than 70 years ago.

The sightings even made news in America with YouTube conspiracy theorist Tyler Glockner speculating that the object nosedived to the ground, before “disappearing”.

But the RAF was forced to rubbish the claims and explain what was really going on – saying that the sightings were part of a military exercise.

And there could be an explanation behind Saturday’s sighting in Doncaster.

Britain’s only remaining flying Lancaster bomber, which is stationed at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, was flying its last sorties of the season at the weekend, with flypasts taking in RAF Duxford in Cambridgeshire.

Several people in Doncaster spotted reported seeing the plane flying over the area on Saturday afternoon with the plane landing safely shortly afterwards.