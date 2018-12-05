Food Hygiene Rating

Getting a takeaway this Christmas? These have the worst food hygiene ratings in Sheffield

If you're planning on treating yourself to a takeaway, or two, this Christmas then you want to make sure they have a good food hygiene rating.

These are the 35 Sheffield takeaways that have been inspected this year and told they must improve their rating by the Food Standards Agency.

394 Fulwood Road Sheffield - S10 3GD - 23 July 2018 - 1 Star

1. Wonderful

262 Sheffield Road Tinsley Sheffield - S9 1RD - 07 June 2018 - 0 stars

2. Khan's Diner

262 Sheffield Road Tinsley Sheffield - S9 1RD - 07 June 2018 - 0 stars
1 Wordsworth Drive Sheffield - S5 8NP - 29 March 2018 - 1 star

3. Wok Master

1 Wordsworth Drive Sheffield - S5 8NP - 29 March 2018 - 1 star
394 Fulwood Road Sheffield - S10 3GD - 23 July 2018 - 1 star

4. Wok This Way

