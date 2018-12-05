Getting a takeaway this Christmas? These have the worst food hygiene ratings in Sheffield
If you're planning on treating yourself to a takeaway, or two, this Christmas then you want to make sure they have a good food hygiene rating.
These are the 35 Sheffield takeaways that have been inspected this year and told they must improve their rating by the Food Standards Agency.
1. Wonderful
394 Fulwood Road Sheffield - S10 3GD - 23 July 2018 - 1 Star
2. Khan's Diner
262 Sheffield Road Tinsley Sheffield - S9 1RD - 07 June 2018 - 0 stars
3. Wok Master
1 Wordsworth Drive Sheffield - S5 8NP - 29 March 2018 - 1 star
4. Wok This Way
394 Fulwood Road Sheffield - S10 3GD - 23 July 2018 - 1 star
