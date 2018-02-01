Get your groove on at this year’s Sharrow Lantern festival

Preparations are well underway for the Sharrow Lantern Festival, which this year has the theme of monster mash.

The carnival, which is now in its 15th year, has become a popular and much loved event for members of the Sharrow community.

Luisa Golob, from Creative Action Network said: “It’s great fun thinking about the theme as we try and imagine what the final event would look like.

“We are excited to dance down the street with monster mash setting the scene for our dancing monsters of all manner of shapes and sizes.”

The event will take place at Mount Pleasant Park on the Sunday April 1. Beginning at 7.30pm, the lantern procession will parade through the streets and then end with a celebration in Sheffield General Cemetery with music, food and entertainment.

The event usually attracts over 100 volunteers who become involved in the planning and delivery of the carnival. Over 3000 people attend from across Sheffield on the day.

The build up to the carnival involves a lot of behind the scenes activity with many artists and volunteers.

Starting tomorrow and running until Saturday March 31 there will be free lantern making workshops every Saturday and Sunday between 1pm and 5pm. All workshops take place at The Old Junior School, South View Road. Stewards will also be needed to help out on the day.

If you are interested in finding out more, please email creativeactionnetwork@googlemail.com. Also visit the website at www.creativeaction.net. You can also follow @sharrowlanterns on Twitter.