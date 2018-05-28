'Get this man a statue' - calls grow for lasting memorial to Sheffield boxing legend Brendan Ingle

Calls are growing for a statue to commemorate Sheffield boxing legend Brendan Ingle.

The much-loved trainer, whose gym in Wincobank has produced a string of world champions including Prince Naseem Hamed and Kell Brook, died on Friday, aged 77.

Brendan Ingle has been described as a 'true legend of the city'

Tributes have poured in to the man who changed the lives of so many young people, leading to demands for a permanent memorial in the city for which he did so much.

Sheffield band Reverend & The Makers tweeted: "Brendan Ingle statue in Sheffield???? Who’s up for it? Has to be done."

Paddy O'Begley commented: "Sheffield needs a statue of Brendan. A true legend of the city."

Ross Bayes said he backed calls for a statue '100 per cent', adding: "Ross Bayes wrote: "He has done more for the working class lads growing up in Sheffield than most. He was an absolute hero. You can always tell from the stories after someone dies how loved they were. It's proper heartwarming."

Ste Hawkins wrote: "Father figure sums Brendan up perfectly. More than just a coach and Wincobank gym was more than just a gym. It changed lives. Get this man a statue."

@Dr_Sniffer went even further, tweeting: "Something is wrong with society if there's no statue of Brendan Ingle in Sheffield within the next three years."

Nick Baker reached out to Sheffield's new lord mayor Magid Magid to champion the cause, writing: "Hey @MagicMagid can you start discussion about a statue of Brendan Ingle. A Sheffield legend, who saw no colour, class or creed. Just tried to help people. Show people you get it. #statueofbrendan."

While there was widespread accord on social media that the trainer deserves a statue, there were differing suggestions as to where exactly where it should be placed.

Carl McDonald tweeted that it should be 'bang in front of the town hall steps', Gary Reaney suggested Meadowhall as that was where the trainer had lived, and @howeybaby favoured a 'Rocky-style' statue with hands aloft at the top of the City Hall steps.

Ian King, meanwhile, said the top of Fargate was the obvious location. He called on Sheffield Council to 'do the right thing', adding that Brendan had done so much for 'so many young lives in this city' and filled Sheffield's sports fans with huge pride.

Brendan, whose sons Dominic and John now run the gym he founded, was made an MBE in 1998 for his services to British boxing and to young people in Sheffield.

His funeral will take place at Sheffield Cathedral on June 14 at 1.30pm, before moving to the City Road crematorium later that afternoon.