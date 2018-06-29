'Get out of this area now, there is a man with a gun' - Terrified mum feared for her life after police chase in Rotherham

A terrified mum said she feared for her life and that of her four-year-old son after almost being wiped out by a car she claimed was being driven by a man armed with a gun who was trying to escape arrest on the outskirts of Sheffield.

Emily Dobson, 24, said she was driving on Deepdale Road, near Kimberworth, Rotherham, at around 8.30pm on Thursday with her four-year-old son Junior in the car.

She said as she approached Pitt Street, a black Fiat Grande Punto sped past her - which was reportedly being driven by a man trying to escape arrest after attacking a man in a petrol station forecourt.

Emily, 24, said: "I was coming up Deepdale Road to go the shops and before I set off I saw a police car. Just before I got to the bend I started slowing down and a car flew out of nowhere and he was literally two inches away from my bonnet.

"He nearly lost control and I was pipping my horn but he'd just gone he was going so fast. I spoke to one of the police officers on Pembroke Street and he said: 'Get out of this area now because there is a man with a gun.'"

She said her son was shook up by the incident, adding: "He nearly killed us. I wasn't bothered about my car but if he would have hit me then my engine would have been in my knees, he was going so fast."

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said no gunshots were fired in the incident but said a man was attacked in a car at the Jet Garage, close to Stadium Way, at 8pm yesterday.

She said the man was injured in a vehicle, which then sped off.

A police pursuit was mounted and the vehicle was stopped nearby a short time later.

There were unconfirmed reports that the man in the car was stabbed.

The 39-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment and another 39-year-old man was arrested over the incident.

Armed police officers were involved in the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "An investigation into the incident is in the early stages and enquiries remain ongoing in the area to ascertain exactly what happened."



Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.