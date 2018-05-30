Get involved and join Sheffield's fight against litter

Sheffield's fight against litter will be stepped up next month with a series of events held across the city.

The Kelham Island Community Alliance (KICA) will hold a litter pick on Saturday, June 9.

Residents are asked to meet at The Gardneners' Rest pub, Neepsend Lane, at 11.45am and equipment will be provided.

And, after heavy snow led to the cancellation of newly-formed group Sheffield Litter Pickers' biggest clean-up in March, the event has been rearranged for Saturday, June 23.

The group, which only launched when a Facebook page was set up in January, now has more than 600 members.

It will hold a litter pick and clean-up event around Firth Park Road and organisers want as many people to get involved.

Iren Wadsworth, of the group, said: "We are hoping it's going to be a big event. The area is one of the city's bad areas and we are hoping to do some work in Page Hall as well as part of the day.

"Hopefully if people in Firth see lots of people going out and tidying up the streets, it make them think differently about dropping litter.

"It's so easy to solve the problem of litter - just don't drop it. There needs to be a massive nationwide campaign to say 'it's not right to drop litter'.

"All the litter picks I go on the question is what can we do to solve it and everyone always says education is top of the list."

The Star is backing the Sheffield Litter Pickers' work as part of its Keep Our City clean campaign.

The group launched the Facebook group to pull together members from litter picks across Sheffield and Iren said she hoped to see people from across the city on June 23, which is the day before the Firth Park Festival.

Anyone interested in taking part should meet at the Clock Tower, on Firth Park Road, at 1pm.

There will also be a clean-up in Norton on Saturday, June 2, with volunteers asked to meet at the junction of Norton Lane and Cinderhill Lane at 10.30am. Equipment will be provided.

For more information and details of events where you live search Sheffield Litter Pickers on Facebook.