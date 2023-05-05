Get in the picture with Bangers and Cash artist sponsorship

The motoring challenge that puts great works of art on the map is looking for fresh sponsors to get the show on the road!

Bangers and Cash puts great works of art on the road

A host of South Yorkshire companies - including SDE Group, Evolution Power Tools and Henry Boot, are already signed up to compete in South Yorkshire youth homeless charity Roundabout’s Bangers and Cash 2023 challenge.

The first Bangers and Cash in 2018 raised £96,000 as supporters drove from Sheffield to Monte Carlo in the craziest road trip of the year, their car bonnets all decorated with unique works created specially by top artists.

This year’s rally will set off from Sheffield in September and once the rally is finished, all the decorated car bonnets will go on display in an interactive art trail in the Sheffield city centre, after which they will sold off at a fundraising dinner and auction.

Organisers are now looking for sponsors to support the artists who will be transforming every vehicle into a unique touring work of art.

“The art trail is set to bring thousands of people into the city centre, providing a free activity for families during autumn half term, increasing accessibility to art for all and of course raising vital funds to support homeless young people across South Yorkshire,” said Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush.

“We are, however, looking for any financial support organisations and businesses might be able to give to ensure Bangers and Cash raises as much as possible for homeless young people.”

Supporters will be featured in publicity and social media leading up the challenge and will be seen in promotion both for the rally and for the subsequent exhibition, which will be held over half term from October 13 to 30.

There will also be an exclusive invite to both a networking event during the exhibition and the auction dinner.

“Bangers and Cash really is a special event, which in 2018 funded our Rapid Rehousing Team, meaning that Roundabout could create a brand new service for some of the most vulnerable young people across Sheffield who were living on the streets,” said Emily.

“This is a unique service which turns traditional housing support on its head, by providing a safe place to stay and lots of support at the pace the young person needs.

“This year our aim is to raise even more money and give even more vital support to some of South Yorkshire’s most vulnerable young people.

“Sponsoring one of our artists is just one way to get involved - there are lots of different sponsorship opportunities for every type of business.”