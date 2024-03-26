Get in a spin as Crystal Peaks Record Fairs return for 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Presented by AA Record Fairs, the next free event will be held at the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, April 20.
That will be followed by more chances to browse through vintage vinyl and CDs on July 20 and September 21.
“We are very pleased that our Record Fairs have proved so popular with visitors and that we have three more booked for the months ahead,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.
“We know from experience that the event appeals to vinyl collectors and people who love their classic albums and there will once again be a great range to browse through.”
For more information about Crystal Peaks and all forthcoming events simply visit crystalpeakscentre.com