Get creative for school funding with Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids

The Star and Cash for Kids are on the search for schools with creative flare and an eye for a challenge.

Earlier this year, The Star reported that schools in Sheffield and South Yorkshire are the worst funded in the UK and launched a petition demanding action from the Government.

Since then more than 8,000 people have got behind the campaign, including Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids.

The charity has launched the ‘Schools Challenge’ to get schools involved in creating the funding that is needed so badly.

Allan Ogle, Cash for Kids charity manager said: “Our Schools Challenge will soften the blow to schools that have had to sacrifice activities due to lack of funds, and we’re investing £10,000 to help and will grant thousands more.”

Up to 50 schools from South Yorkshire and Chesterfield will be selected to fundraise as much money as possible for Cash for Kids between November 5 and December 24.

Whether it’s a few cake sales, a sponsored run or a fancy dress competition, Cash for Kids is welcoming every school to give the challenge a go.

The school that raises the most will be awarded a prize of £5,000 on top of what they have raised, and five runners up will receive £1,000 and their money back.

The deadline is 11.59pm on Wednesday evening, October 10, so time is running out to get your school involved.

The challenge is targeting schools that struggle to fund projects and activities because of a lack of resource and equipment.

Every chosen school will be given an online fundraising page, plus fundraising tuition and briefing ideas for each key stage.

Cash for Kids is aiming to teach pupils skills in fundraising, sustainability and community values whilst supporting their own education throughout.

To nominate visit www planetradio.co.uk/hallam/charity/events/schools-challenge-2018.