Get a ticket for Little Shop of Horrors and help Scarborough's YMCA keep up the good work

The cast of the YMCA production of The Little Shop of Horrors (credit: Richard Ponter)

Cash is running out and the YMCA, one of Scarborough’s most famous community institutions, is fighting for its life.

Its summer show, Little Shop of Horrors, if not the last throw of the dice, is one of a few remaining.

Surrounding the production of the musical are the signs of its situation. TV screens tell audiences what the YMCA has contributed to the life of young people and asks for cash to continue its work.

DIrector of the musical Katie Doubtfire takes to the stage before the last curtain call to ask for financial support and there are donation buckets for audience members to fill before they leave.

Aaron Dinan plays Seymour

Money-making enterprise is everywhere, including an opportunity to have photographs taken with one of the show’s stars – man-eating plan Audrey II. That costs £5 per go.

It is not asking for sympathy. It is begging for support. Does it deserve it? Bet your last penny it does.

YMCA Scarborough, is a registered charity, and has been serving the local community since 1846, making it one of the oldest YMCA branches in the country.

The organisation focuses on providing support and opportunities for young people and the wider community, particularly through sports, theatre and its cafe.

Evie McGlinchey as Crystal, Scarlett Barker-Gee as Chiffon and L Potter as Ronnette

Its performances are the most public contribution to the community, offering the town’s residents an affordable chance to see shows and experience pantomime.

Moreover, it offers young people of all ages and ability to act, sing, dance and work behind the scenes in costume, lighting, sound, prop-making and stage management.

It has turned out talent including the Kellett sisters, Lori and Devan, and Danny Rhodes who never miss a chance to state how the YMCA inspired their careers.

West End performers Ben Ellis and Jake Pratt are also ‘graduates’.

Aaron Dinan as Seymour and Jack Wheeler as Mr Mushnik

Theatre director and actor Nick Bagnall was the associate director of the Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse and has worked at The Globe in London.

Whether they pursue a performance career, our YMCA has given thousands of the town’s young people a taste of and for a showbiz life. It has allowed them to learn skills and grow in confidence.

The summer season offering is Little Shop of Horrors, a musical by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. It is a comedy-horror, a clever mix of Motown music and sci-fi B movies.

It has been a hit on West End, Broadway and a star-filled film.

In a run-down piece of New York, young florist Seymour discovers a cute little plant that grows into a man-eating monster.

Polished to perfection, the YM production of Little Shop of Horrors is not. It is though packed with enthusiasm, team work and there are bags of talent on show.

To allow as many youngsters has possible to have a chance, the performers are split into two teams – violet and rose. I saw team rose.

A big hand then to Aaron Dinan as the meek Seymour who does what he does for love and Lola Hooper as the object of his desire, the dreamy Audrey.

Like a 1950s Greek chorus commenting on the action, Eve McGlinchey, Scarlett Barker-Gee and L Potter respectively play Crystal, Chiffon and Ronnette – each named after girl groups of the 50s. They make a terrific trio.

The cameo of deadly dentist Orin Scrivello goes Thomas Elliot who, literally, throws himself into the role and is a show-stealer.

Jack Wheeler gives Mr Mushnik all the charm of a chancer.

The real star of the show – the plant whose cry of ‘Feed me’ gets more chilling with each drop of blood it consumes. Jasmine Towse, unseen but heard, was magnificent as the voice of the orchid-looking flower with a deadly thirst.

That it was believable – like Rod Hull’s Emu you forget it’s a puppet, was due to the skills of Aston Sheader, Matilda Griffiths and Aria Beattie.

Principal cast – team rose

Aaron Dinan, Seymour; Lola Hooper, Audrey; Eve McGlinchey, Crystal; Scarlett Barket-Gee; L Potter, Ronnette;

Jasmine Towse, Audrey II, and Jack Wheeler, Mr Mushnik.

Principal cast – team violet

Alfie Armitage, Seymour; Maddy Blackford, Audrey; Annie Scholey, Crystal; Emma Simpson, Chiffon; Ruby Sellers, Ronette;

Alfie Grimshaw, Audrey II, and Jess Little, Mr Mushnik.

Cast

Thomas Elliott, Orin Scrivello DDS; Layton Blake Stubbings, Bernstein; Skye Barr-Powell, Mrs Luce; Thomas Atkinson, Skip Snip, and Oliver Colbeck, Patrick Martin/narrator.

Plant puppeteers

Aston Sheader, Matilda Griffiths and Adria Beattie.

Ensemble

Alice Jones, Amy Lamont, Bonnie Hooper, Carla Pickering, Finn Ackroyd, Summer Flinton, Holly Scott, Isabella Young, Jorja Frakes, Lea Colmer, Lily Hayes, Maizie Marshall, Poppie Pickup, Sophia James, Sophie Corstorphine, Zack Chamberlain and Zoe Devall.

Production/technical

Katie Doubtfire, director; Evie McGlinchey and Jasmine Towse, musical directors and Lucy Marshall and Megan Brewster, choreographers.

Hayley Doubtfire, production manager; Anne Mortlock and Kay McKinney, props; Jack Dobson, sound design and operation and Ethan Sweeney-Chisholm, lighting design.

To coin the plant’s phrase: Feed the YMCA with the support you can afford.

Little Shop of Horrors is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, every Tuesday and Wednesday until August 27, daily at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices start at £16 and a family ticket, two adults, two children, is £50. Unsuitable for the very young.

To book call 01723 506750 or online at: https://ymcatheatre.ticketsolve.com

Sue Wilkinson