Generous Sheffield Wednesday fans donate 75 crates of food to help less fortunate

Generous Sheffield Wednesday fans have donated a huge amount of food items to help improve the lives who have less this Christmas.

A total of 75 crates were filled for the S6 foodbank outside Sheffield Wednesday’s home game against Derby County on Saturday.

Pictured are Coun Ben Curran with his son James and Chris Hardy, from the S6 Foodbank

Wednesday fan and Walkley councillor Ben Curran came up with the idea for the collection and said it would make a real different to the city’s least fortunate families.

There were two collection points at the ground where fans dropped off items, such as boxes of cereal and canned goods.

S6 Foodbank tweeted: “We collected an amazing 75 crates of food.

Owls fan Lee Townend, right, handing over a bag of food to Chris Hardy

“Such a fabulous response, thanks for your support Coun Ben Curran and SWFC, but mainly to the fans who came out in force to support their community.

“You are all incredible #Thankyou.”

Sheffield Wednesday thanked its supporter for the ‘wonderful response’.

“Thank you to everyone who brought donations, they will make a huge different,” the club tweeted.

