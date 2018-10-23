GCSE results in Sheffield 2018: These are the best and worst performing schools

The provisional GCSE league tables have been released by the Department for Education and this is how Sheffield schools have performed.

Provisional Key Stage Four (GCSE level) results have now been released by the Department for Education for schools across the country.

Tapton School

The Star has analysed the performance of secondary schools in Sheffield were data has been available.

While the Government ranks secondary schools on a number of different measures, we have picked out the best and worst performing based on the ‘attainment 8’ measure.

The Attainment 8 score measures the achievement of a pupil across eight different subjects.

Pupils are given a score in eight different GCSEs and for each subject, pupils are given a mark from 1 to 9 (for English and Maths) or from 1 to 8.5 (for other subjects).

The best

Tapton School came out on top in Sheffield with an Attainment 8 score of 57.5, way ahead of the national average of 46.4.

The school, which has 224 pupils, also had an impressive Progress 8 score of 0.65.

Progress 8 is an added value measure which measures pupils’ results compared to the progress of other pupils nationally with similar prior attainment.

Silverdale School, with 178 pupils, on Bents Crescent had the second best Attainment 8 score in Sheffield with 57 and a Progress score of 0.69, the best in the city.

Notre Dame High School, with 208 pupils ranked third for Attainment 8 with a score of 56.1 and a Progress 8 score of 0.36.

The worst

At Fir Vale School, with 178 pupils, the Attainment 8 score stood at 30.8, way below the national average of 46.4.

Just 16 per cent of pupils managed to get a Grade 5 or above in English and Maths and their Progress 8 score was below average at -0.22.

Parkwood E-Act Academy, with 148 pupils, had an Attainment 8 score of 31.3 and a Progress 8 score of -0.56.

While Chaucer School had an Attainment 8 score of 33.8, a Progress 8 score of -0.56 and 19 per cent of pupils managing a Grade 5 in English and Maths.

Full list

Tapton School – 224 pupils, Attainment 8 score 57.5

Silverdale Scool – 178 pupils, Attainment 8 score 57.0

Notre Dame High School – 208 pupils, Attainment 8 score 56.1

King Ecgbert School – 187 pupils, Attainment 8 score 53.8

Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School – 299 pupils, Attainment 8 score 52.6

High Storrs School – 233 pupils, Attainment 8 score 52.5

Bradfield School – 180 pupils, Attainment 8 score 49.9

Aston Academy – 277 pupils, Attainment 8 score 48.6

All Saints’ Catholic High School – 202 pupils, Attainment 8 score 48.3

Newfield Secondary School – 152 pupils, Attainment 8 score 47.3

Outwood Academy City – 153 pupils, Attainment 8 score 46.7

Sheffield Springs Academy – 137 pupils, Attainment 8 score 46.7

King Edward VII school – 221 pupils, Attainment 8 score 46.4

Ecclesfield School – 325 pupils, Attainment 8 score 46.2

Handsworth Grange Community Sports College – 196 pupils, Attainment 8 score 46.0

Forge Valley School – 190 pupils, Attainment 8 score 45.6

Meadowhead School Academy Trust – 313 pupils, Attainment 8 score 45.6

Eckington School – 185 pupils, Attainment 8 score 44.1

UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park – 68 pupils, Attainment 8 score 43.9

Sheffield Park Academy – 135 pupils, Attainment 8 score 43.0

Brinsworth Academy – 213 pupils, Attainment 8 score 42.5

Winterhill School – 235 pupils, Attainment 8 score 41.8

Westfield School – 248 pupils, Attainment 8 score 41.2

The Birley Academy – 220 pupils, Attainment 8 score 40.3

Firth Park Academy – 164 pupils, Attainment 8 score 37.9

Yewlands Academy – 131 pupils, Attainment 8 score 37.7

UTC Sheffield City Centre – 87 pupils, Attainment 8 score 37.2

Hinde House 3-16 School – 140 pupils, Attainment 8 score 35.3

Chaucer School – 132 pupils, Attainment 8 score 33.8

Parkwood E-Act Academy – 148 pupils, Attainment 8 score 31.3

Fir Vale School – 178 pupils, Attainment 8 score 30.8