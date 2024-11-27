Watch as ‘Nessa’ works on the check-in desk at the ‘What's Occur-Inn' ahead of Christmas Day’s final episode of Gavin and Stacey.

A South Yorkshire man stayed at the 'What's Occur-Inn' to celebrate the last-ever Gavin and Stacey episode.

The Premier Inn, located in Barry Island, where the show was filmed, has been renamed in honour of its iconic catchphrase - as fans gear up for the series finale on Christmas Day.

Since the announcement of the final episode, fans of the Welsh series have been heading to Barry to get a glimpse of Nessa and Stacey's hometown and they can now get an even bigger slice of the action by staying in the newly-named hotel during the festive period.

The ‘What’s Occur-Inn’ was opened by Nessa herself, or at least a lookalike version, who was also seen working in the hotel. In true Nessa style, she clocks off for a tour around Barry in none other than Dave’s Coaches, after taking a nap while on shift.

The last episode of Gavin and Stacey, which aired on Christmas Day in 2019, ended on a dramatic cliffhanger which fans will no doubt be keen to see resolved. By New Year it had been watched by over 17 million people, making it one of the UK’s most-watched shows ever.

Guest Sam Boothroyd, from South Yorkshire, said: “It was so exciting to see the What’s Occur-Inn sign. We were very surprised but really pleased. It’s really cool. The final episode is going to be great. We miss the King’s speech each year, but we won’t want to miss this.”

A spokesperson from Premier Inn said: "The last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey is a hotly-anticipated national event and as the UK’s biggest hotel company here to help people rest easy this Christmas, we hope our tribute to this beloved sitcom will make people smile.”