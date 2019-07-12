Garage fire sends huge plume of thick black smoke across Sheffield
A garage fire has sent a huge plume of thick, black smoke into the skies above Sheffield tonight.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 18:26
Fire crews were dispatched to Peter Street in Pitsmoor after reports of a fire at a domestic garage.
A plume of black smoke could be seen across the city after South Yorkshire Fire Service received the call at around 6.10pm.
It is not known what has caused the blaze or if there are any injuries or damage at this stage.
Crews are currently at the scene.