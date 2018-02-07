GAP set to open new store in Sheffield city centre this spring

GAP is coming to Sheffield city centre, after the fashion giant's plans for a new shopfront were given the go-ahead.

The clothing retailer is set to open this spring in one of the new units on The Moor, beneath The Light Cinema, beside Primark JD Sports and Specsavers.

Its application to build a double-storey glazed shopfront on the shopping parade was approved by Sheffield Council under delegated powers, meaning it could be decided by planning officers without having to go before councillors.

The closest GAP stores to Sheffield - all of which are GAP Outlets - are currently in Doncaster, Mansfield or Castleford.

It is understood from the planning application that the new Sheffield store will also be an 'Outlet' branch.

The council said the new shopfront had been designed to match those of neighbouring outlets and ensure disabled shoppers and staff could easily access the premises.

The shop is due to open in April.

Phil Huby, head of retail asset management at UK Aberdeen Asset Management, which owns The Moor, said: "We are delighted to welcome GAP to Phase 2 of The Moor development.

"This further confirms that our investment in contemporary retail space is attracting high profile brands back into Sheffield city centre."