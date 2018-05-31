Gang wearing 'Halloween masks and balaclavas' smash their way into Sheffield One Stop

Have your say

A gang of men wearing Halloween masks and balaclavas smashed their way into a Sheffield One Stop shop.

The gang of three were spotted walking down Torksey Road in Shiregreen at around 10pm on Tuesday before heading to Hatfield House Lane.

Eye-witnesses said the men were wearing 'Halloween masks and balaclavas' as they smashed their way into the One Stop shop.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured or anything stolen during the raid.

Police were alerted to the incident and raced to the scene before reportedly leading two of the men out in handcuffs.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.