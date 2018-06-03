Gang tried to break into Sheffield home in broad daylight

Have your say

A gang of burglars were disturbed as they tried to break into a Sheffield home in broad daylight.

The men struck at a property on Laird Drive, Wisewood, at around 7.10pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for Sheffield North West neighbourhood police team said the gang were disturbed by a neighbour while they were attempting to break in through the front door.

Elsewhere, a car was stolen on Colchester Road, Crookes, between 11.30pm on Saturday and 12.40am on Sunday.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.