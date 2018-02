Have your say

A gang of youths causing anti-social behaviour were ordered to leave a McDonalds in South Yorkshire.

Police were called to the McDonalds on Old Mill Lane yesterday evening.

It follows recent reports of anti-social behaviour at the McDonalds.

Two police community support officers attended and help staff get 10 youths, who were not eating, to leave the premises.

They also gave staff advice on how to deal with any future incidents of anti-social behaviour.