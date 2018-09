Hundreds of Dr Who fans came to Sheffield city centre for the star-studded premiere of the legendary show’s new series.

Many stars attended the red carpet event, including Yorkshire actress Jodie Whittaker, who will play the 13th and first female Doctor, alongside companions Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

Earlier, commuters also had a surprise on their journey into Sheffield on Monday morning as The TARDIS was on show outside the railway station.