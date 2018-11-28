Gallery: Festive fun at Whirlow Hall Farm and Tapton Hall Christmas events

Have your say

Visitors to Whirlow Hall Farm and Tapton Hall were treated to plenty of festive fun recently.

Christmas came early with two seasonal events for all the family.

Gabriel Sushams meets Santa at the Whirlow Hall Farm Christmas Fayre

There was the chance to pick up a bargain and take a look at some crafty ideas to make the yuletide break sparkle.

Jill Dyson and Lucy Taylor with their Christmas decorations at the Whirlow Hall Farm Christmas Fayre.

Selina and Archie Sawhney decorate a biscuit at the Whirlow Hall Farm Christmas Fayre

Darren Barker with his Christmas festive cakes at the Whirlow Hall Farm Christmas Fayre

Annette Crook with her knitted teddy bears at the Whirlow Hall Farm Christmas Fayre

Jayne Hides, of the Little Glass Room with her glass ornaments at the Tapton Hall Craft Fayre

Tim Mitchell with his hand made jewellery at the Tapton Hall Craft Fayre

George Stacey makes a Christmas card at the Whirlow Hall Farm Christmas Fayre

Carole Clarke, Maggie Macdougall and Barrie Grubb, of the Stroke Association Sheffield, with their Christmas decorations at the Tapton Hall Craft Fayre