Future of Sheffield nightclub to be discussed at court

The future of a Sheffield nightclub is to be discussed at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Niche on Walker Street has been closed since five men, aged between 21 and 42, were found injured on the Wicker in the early hours of Saturday, December 23.

Four of the men had been stabbed, with detectives investigating the possibility that violence flared in the street following an earlier incident at the nightclub.

The club was initially issued with a 48-hour closure notice which was extended by two weeks, with the next hearing to be held at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Two men arrested over the Wicker violence have been charged and remanded into custody.

Roemol Taylor, 19, of Scott Road, Pitsmoor and Torrington Smith, 28, of Marys Walk, Wybourn, have both been charged with violent disorder.

Taylor has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.