Future of Sheffield nightclub decided today

The future of a nightclub in Sheffield is to be decided today after it was closed in the wake of an attack.

Niche has been closed since an incident in the early hours of Saturday, December 23, when five men, aged between 21 and 42, were found injured in the Wicker area, with detectives believing their injuries may have been connected to an incident at the club.

Detectives want to trace these men over the injuries sustained by five men in an incident which led to the closure of Niche

Four of the men had been stabbed.

Niche opened in Sheffield in 1992 and its original Sydney Street venue became the birthplace of bassline music, attracting clubbers from all over the country, but it closed in 2005 after a drug raid and a number of attacks.

Club owner Steve Baxendale's brother, Michael Baxendale, was stabbed to death outside the club in 1998 in an incident in which two bouncers were also knifed.

It-re-opened on Charter Row but closed in 2010 after more violence in and around the club.

The club moved to its new Walker Street venue, under the Wicker Arches, last January.

Sheffield Council's licensing committee is reviewing the club's licence today, with members set to decide whether the club should be allowed to re-open.