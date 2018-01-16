Future of Sheffield bar to be decided after stabbings

The future of a Sheffield bar is to be decided today after it was closed in the wake of an attack in which six men were stabbed or glassed.

Crystal on Carver Street has been closed since violence flared in the early hours of New Year's Day and six men ended up with stab or slash wounds.

Two of the victims, who were all from Birmingham, were left fighting for life after the attack but have both since recovered and returned home.

The men were injured when a disturbance broke out at the top of a flight of stairs in the House of Hugo section of the bar on the third floor.

No arrests have yet been made.

A decision on whether to lift the closure order will be made during at hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.