Future Now Festival of Creativity returns to venues across Sheffield for 2023

Future Now Festival of Creativity has returned to Sheffield, showcasing creative work from Sheffield Hallam University’s graduating students.

Future Now Festival 2023

The festival is Sheffield's biggest student-led exhibition and one of the biggest events of its type in the North, featuring some of the most creative work in art, design, fashion, film, architecture, and performance the city has to offer.

Throughout April, May and June, exhibitions, performances and screenings will be held online and in venues across Sheffield including Yorkshire Art Space, Showroom Cinema, Millennium Gallery and Sheffield Hallam’s city campus.

During the festival, Sheffield artist Pete Mckee will be giving a public lecture at Hallam on Wednesday 24 May. In his first talk as an honorary doctor of Sheffield Hallam University, Pete will be sharing his experiences and stories in his ‘A-Z of Pete Mckee’.

Tim Machin, Gallery Manager at Sheffield Hallam, said: “We’re really excited to launch our second Future Now festival. With free exhibitions, events, performances and screenings taking place through the spring it’s a great chance see our students amazing creative projects outside the university.

“Our students go on to forge careers across the creative sector in Sheffield and beyond and we want this festival to become one of the UK’s leading celebrations of emerging creative talent.”

Future Now brings together over 15 disciplines across art, design and humanities including jewellery and materials design, photography, product design and illustration.

Highlights of the festival include:

Fine Art exhibition in Millennium Gallery 22 May – 3 June

Illustration and Graphic Design exhibitions at Trafalgar Warehouse 22-29 May

The Fashion Show in the Winter Gardens 18 May

Performances from 17 April – 5 May

