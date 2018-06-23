Fury over motorists 'cutting up' funeral processions in Sheffield

A funeral director has vented his fury at the disrespectful drivers he says frequently cut up funeral processions on Sheffield's roads.

Michael Fogg took to Facebook to express his anger at inconsiderate motorists who fail to show mourners the respect they deserve.

He told how he felt compelled to speak out after his team were showered with abuse by two different drivers while doing their job on the same day this week,

"These days each time we go out on a funeral we seem to be getting cut up by other motorists on the roads of Sheffield," he wrote.

"Please help me in my pursuit to give our bereaved families the respect they deserve.

"If you come across a funeral cortège please give way for two minutes and let the funeral have the right of way. Just think, one day it could be a member of your family’s funeral that is disrupted for the sake of two minutes.

"Please help me by sharing this thanks and remember think and give way."

Mr Fogg's words clearly struck a chord, with the post attracting more than 100 comments, many of whom had attended funerals which were blighted by thoughtless drivers.

Louise Gregory wrote: "I actually can't believe you have to make this request. Everyone should know to stop out of respect and courtesy. How sad that's not the case."

Jade Appleby commented: "This happened today for my grandad's funeral. Some people have no respect and forget they’ll go through it one day."

Sarah Jones said: "When my grandad died, no one would let the hearse onto a roundabout, but then a lorry driver forcibly stopped all the cars to let us all out... I will never forget that act of kindness."