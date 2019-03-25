An investigation has been launched into the behaviour of a group of ‘drunk’ Barnsley fans threatening train passengers this weekend.

The football fans were travelling back to Barnsley on Saturday after watching their side beat Walsall 1-0 away from home.

Passengers on the 5.45pm train from Sheffield to Huddersfield via Barnsley were left disgusted by the behaviour of ‘six or seven drunk Barnsley fans’ who had boarded the carriage.

They said that the fans, who were accompanied by young children, were loudly abusing other passengers in the carriage who were ‘mainly women and children’.

One passenger said that the fans were using fould and abusive language and threatened to ‘take over the train’.

“Fortunately we left at Meadowhall but heard them abusing shoppers boarding. A woman getting off the train advised people to use alternative carriages," one passenger said.

“Their foul language in front of other children as well as their own was unbelievable.”

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Barnsley station at 5.50pm on March 23 following a report of a disturbance on board a train. Officers attended and conducted a number of searches, however they were not able to trace the group involved. No arrests were made.”

A club spokesman said that Barnsley have been made aware of the incident and have launched an investigation.