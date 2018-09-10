Fury as fraudsters target charity fair in Sheffield with fake £20 notes

More than £100 in fake notes was found among the takings from a charity fair in Sheffield, after it was ‘targeted’ by fraudsters.

Hundreds of people attended this year’s Dore Show on Saturday, which was held to raise money for Rowan School for children with special educational needs.

But organisers have told how the event was soured when £120 of counterfeit £20 notes were discovered among the takings.

Christina Stark, chairwoman of the organising committee, said another fake £20 note was also found in the takings from one of the charity stalls operating there and it is believed more charities may have fallen victim.

She warned others to be on the lookout for fake notes circulating in the area, as she voiced her anger at the culprit.

“It’s awful that someone's could taken advantage of a village charity event like this,” she said.

“This is money that would all have gone to help the school so they’ve effectively stolen from children.

“We were told by the bank that the fake notes were very hard to spot but the watermarks were too faint. It believes we were targeted.

“It was a lovely day and people put in so much work to make it happen, so this is really sickening.”

Ms Stark said up to 500 people had attended the show, held at Dore Old School and on the village green.

She told how committee members had hoped to pass on around £500 in proceeds to Rowan School but that sum would be reduced due to the fake notes.

She said entry to the event had cost just £1 meaning anyone paying with a dodgy £20 note would have got £19 in change.

She said the fake notes had been sent to the Bank of England to be destroyed.