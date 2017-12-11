Further snow and ice warnings issued for Yorkshire

The snow has yet to fall thick and fast in Yorkshire but there are still weather warnings in place for wintry showers and ice.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for freezing conditions to the east of our county.

Temperatures are expected to fall as low as -8C and snow and sleet could fall along coastal areas and higher ground.

The warning runs from 4pm today to 11am tomorrow.

Click here to find out how to quickly clear your windscreen of ice and snow

A Met Office spokesman said: "Ice is expected to form on some surfaces from mid afternoon Monday, and overnight into Tuesday morning.

"Wintry showers may also bring some fresh snowfalls, mostly to higher ground. Accumulations of 2 to 5cm are possible, again mostly above 100 to 150m in places in eastern Scotland and eastern England.

A wintry weather warning is in place for Yorkshire.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with some journey times taking longer. There will probably be icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries from slips trips and falls."

The Met Office's forecast for Yorkshire:

Monday night: Cloudier at times along the coast with some wintry showers continuing into the early hours, along with a moderate northwesterly breeze. Further inland, a widespread frost will quickly develop where skies are clearer, and winds lighter. Minimum temperature -8C.

Tuesday: A frosty start, then a largely dry, fine, but cold day with bright or sunny spells. Turning cloudier from the west later, with overnight rain and some hill snow. Maximum temperature 2C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Less cold Wednesday and Thursday, but windy at times with some showers, turning wintry on hills later. Overnight frosts likely. Similar Friday, but feeling colder as winds turn more northerly.