Further expansion for Sheffield-based research consultancy

Kada Research welcomes Dr Laura Lane as an associate director

Dr Laura Lane

Kada Research, a UK and international economic research consultancy based in South Yorkshire has expanded its management team with the appointment of Associate Director Dr Laura Lane.

Bringing almost 19 years of experience in learning and skills, social mobility and strategy, Laura has held a number of leadership roles across private, public and academic settings.

Before joining Kada Research, Laura worked for the Department of Education, where she led national post-16 and professional and technical education policy developments. She has a decade of higher education (HE) experience with a Doctorate of Education in social mobility and access to HE.

She has delivered a wide range of national policy agendas, programmes and projects, including post-16 qualifications (UK, European and international), professional and technical education, access to higher education (HE), inclusion and diversity, regeneration and skills, and strategic school improvement.

Her strengths include qualitative research, evaluation, policy analysis and project & programme management.

Laura is the latest senior appointment for the Sheffield research consultancy, which also welcomed a Director and Board member to the team last September last. Her appointment also follows a significant period of growth for Kada, which has recently secured a number of high-profile regional and national projects, including the development of a Skills, Training and Business Support Plan for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District in South Yorkshire.

Commenting on her recent appointment Karl Dalgleish, Director at Kada Research, comments: “We are delighted to onboard Laura to the board. Her exceptional talent in the education sector will be a significant asset within the team and for clients.

“Laura’s dedication to the field demonstrates her passion for education and skills development. Her skillset aligns well with the company ethos and promises our clients to deliver the highest standard of work. We have worked together in the past, so it is great to collaborate again.”

Speaking on her new role, Laura added: “I am thrilled to be working with the Kada team and once again working alongside Karl.