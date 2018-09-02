Further arson attacks around former Sheffield Ski Village

Firefighters were once again called to arson attacks around the former Sheffield Ski Village.

The Alpine-themed site opened in Parkwood Springs in 1988 but closed after a major blaze, thought to have been started deliberately, in 2012.

An architect's visual showing the revived former Ski Village site in Sheffield, and how it could look. Picture: EXTREME/AAD

It has been plagued by arson attacks and vandalism since its closure and firefighters said they tackle a series of grassland and shrubland fires, thought to have been started deliberately on Saturday night.

READ MORE: First look at vision for £22.5m revived Sheffield ski village as plans take shape

Crews from Rivelin Valley, Elm Lane and Sheffield Central stations attended three blazes in the space of just a frew hours.

The former Ski Village site has been plagued by arson attacks and vandalism since it burnt to the ground six years ago.

An architect's visual showing a fresh slope at the former Ski Village site in Sheffield, and a new lodge. Picture: Extreme/AAD.

There have been scores of fires at the derelict site since then.

READ MORE: Five arrested as fighting breaks out in away section during Sheffield United’s win over Aston Villa

More details on a planned £22.5 million revival of the site were released in June.

Last November, the council appointed a consortium led by sports group EXTREME Destinations as the preferred developer to deliver a sports, leisure and entertainment complex at Parkwood Springs.

Initially, the project is expected to create 100 new full-time jobs, with more on the way as the attraction grows.

READ MORE: Police station opening times to change in Sheffield

The ski slopes are expected to be reinstated in the first phase of the scheme, with further attractions to follow, including the prospect of an indoor sky diving facility, a 'virtual reality hub', shops and themed hotel accommodation.

It could also include zones for snowboarding and sledding, a zip line, cycle tracks, a lake for canoeing, as well as an entertainment space in an ampitheatre.

Chris Lewis, from EXTREME, said a bid was being developed for Sheffield City Region funding.