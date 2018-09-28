Furious van driver’s Doncaster motorway road rage outburst caught on camera

This is the moment a furious white van driver was caught on camera in a road rage confrontation on a Doncaster motorway.

A trucker filmed the moment an angry van driver cut in front of him after using the hard shoulder to ‘undertake’ on the A1(M) – and then slamming on his brakes in front of the lorry.

The incident, filmed yesterday at around 4pm on the northbound carriageway near Balby and Warmsworth, was shared oin the HGV Dash Cam Footage channel.

The clip shows the van driver flying into a rage at the trucker, gesturing angrily with his hands as he pulls in front of the lorry.

The driver was seen shaking his fist after 'undertaking' a lorry on the A1(M).

The cam driver told the YouTube channel: 'The driver of this white transit van uses the hard shoulder to under take traffic because it is fairly busy and he is too important to be held up in traffic.'

After edging his way into the traffic,he pulls in front of the truck and slams on his brakes.

The footage ends with the Transit joining the traffic normally with one of its doors partially opened because of large equipment in the back of the vehicle.