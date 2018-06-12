Furious residents call for action after third shooting on Sheffield estate in as many months

It's getting ridiculous and needs sorting out - that was the message from people living on a Sheffield estate where a teenage boy was shot.

The 17-year-old was shot in Nodder Road, close to the junction with Hastilar Road South, Woodthorpe, at around 9.10pm on Monday.

Police officers at the scene.

It was the third shooting in Woodthorpe in as many months and residents said they were scared and worried about the rise in violence.

One shocked resident, a 28-year-old mum-of-two, said: "It's getting ridiculous now this. When I first moved here two years ago there was a shooting and I thought 'Oh no, what have I let myself in for?'

"I've got two kids, aged three and four, and I just want to move now. There was a man stabbed to death in Woodhouse, then a boy killed in Lowedges and now this - all in a matter of weeks."

A large cordon remains in place on the estate, taking in parts of Nodder Road, Hastilar Road South, Chadwick Road and Fishponds Road West.

A large police cordon remains in place.

The boy was taken to hospital and his condition was described as non life-threatening.

The shooting happened close to where a 30-year-old man was shot in his leg in Chadwick Road on May 8.

That gun attack, in broad daylight, happened close to Woodthorpe Community Primary School.

Three weeks earlier a 42-year-old man was shot in his leg in Nodder Road.

Frank Midgley, 76, of Hastilar Road South said: "I have lived in the area all my life and nothing like this used to happen when I was a kid.

"There has been so much violence - it needs stopping. The police need to sort it quick otherwise it's only going to get worse. It makes you wonder whether the police have got it under control."

He added: "It is scary what's going off but I don't personally feel scared because I am pretty certain it's all gang or drug related."

Detectives investigating the latest shooting want to hear from witnesses, anyone in the area at the time or anyone who saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information on last night's shooting should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 989 of June 11.