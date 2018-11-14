Furious brides left disappointed after Sheffield bridal shop goes into administration

Furious brides could be left out-of-pocket after a popular Sheffield bridal store closed its doors.

Bridal Fashions Limited, trading as Berketex Bride, has fallen into administration in a move that will affect hundreds of customers.

Berketex Bride has a concession store in the Debenhams on The Moor as well as 14 other branches across the country.

The Sheffield store closed its doors on Tuesday leaving many worried brides attempting to recoup their lost money.

A dedicated phoneline has been set up for customers who have placed orders with the store now in the hands in of administrators.

A spokesman from Insolvency Practitioners, Wilson Field Group said: “Wilson Field was invited by director to give advice when the company faced mounting cash flow problems.

Debenhams store in Sheffield on The Moor.

“This is another example of the hard time retailers are experiencing – and how companies are needing to react to the demands of different shopping habits and online retail.

“A Notice of Intent to appoint an administrator was lodged with the court on November 9. Once appointed, an administrator will look at the viability of different aspects of the business and other options which may include the sale of the brand, stock and the website.

“The director of the company wishes to express his sincere apologies for the abrupt closure of the store and any subsequent inconvenience this may cause to customers of the company.

“Wilson Field appreciates that this will be distressing for the customers of the company and will deal with individual queries as quickly as possible however we anticipate a high volume of calls and therefore ask for your patience in advance.

Berketex Bride, which had annual sales of £1.5m, was Grantham-headquartered and had 80 staff and 15 branches nationwide including concessions in Debenhams and stores in Scotland and Southern Ireland plus an online store.