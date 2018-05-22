Funeral to be held for young man killed in Sheffield car crash

Heartbroken friends and relatives of a Sheffield man killed in a car crash in Sheffield are to pay their respects to him today at his funeral.

Naveed Fazal, aged 20, died when his car left Abbeydale Road South and ended up submerged in the pond at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet at around 3.44am on Saturday.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is under way.

Officers want to hear from witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident.

He was rushed to hospital after the crash but could not be saved.

Naveed's funeral is to be held at Jamia Masjid Ghausia on Firth Park Road at 3pm today.

Online tributes have been paid to Naveed, with friend Rashid Hussain describing him as 'gentle' and 'caring'.

He added: "Always when I came across him he had a smile on his face. He always had kind words and I haven’t anything but positive words for him."

Shabir Akhtar described his death as a 'tragedy'.

Roshan Vedi Nav wrote: "You touched the lives of many teachers and students alike. You will be sorely missed and my prayers will go towards your family in this difficult time."

Adam Khan added: "I will miss you brother. I will truly miss you with all my heart. I love you like family. It’s so sad hearing this bad news."