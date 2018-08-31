Funeral details announced for popular lifelong Doncaster Rovers supporter

Funeral details have been announced for a popular, lifelong Doncaster Rovers supporter.

Nidge Roe, who was a familiar face to supporters, died earlier this month following an accident at work and scores of supporters joined in a moving minute’s applause for him during last Saturday’s game against Portsmouth at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Now its has been revealed that Nidge will make one final trip to the stadium ahead of his funeral next month.

His hearse will circle the stadium en route to Rose Hill Crematorium and mourners are being asked to wear Rovers shirts and red and white clothing rather than the traditional black.

The courtege will visit the Keepmoat at around 9.40am before the service at Rose Hill Crematorium at 10am on September 10. Afterwards, there will be a wake at the Belle Vue Bar at the stadium.

Mr Roe died a few days after attending his final game – Rovers’ trip to Burton Albion on August 18.

His photo was displayed on the big screen at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday with thousands of fans giving him a standing ovation and a minute’s applause.

A number of further tributes are planned for Nidge, who was a keen participant in the club’s Fit Rovers project and an avid player of walking football – a slower paced version of the game.

He died in hospital on August 22 after suffering injuries in an accident at work, according to his sister in law Andrea Morrone, who has set up a memorial fund in his honour.

You can contribute to the memorial fund HERE



