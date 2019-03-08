Funeral details announced for Doncaster Yorkshire TV weatherman Bob Rust

The funeral of popular Doncaster TV weatherman Bob Rust will take place in his home town later this month, it has been announced.

Mr Rust died earlier this month at the age of 77 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

He was a familiar face on the region’s TV screens for many years as a weather man for Yorkshire Television before his retirement.

The funeral of Mr Rust, who lived in Bessacarr with his wife Shirley, will take place on March 18 at Rose Hill Crematorium.

An obituary for Mr Rust, who died on March 1, described him as the “dearly loved husband of Shirley, father of Joanne and Jonathan and much-loved grandad of Robert, George and Madeleine.”

A number of Yorkshire TV colleagues paid tribute to Mr Rust who presented bulletins on Calendar during the 80s and 90s.

ITV Calendar producer Mark Witty described his death as ‘very sad news’ and added ‘all our thoughts are with his family’.

Fellow forecaster Paul Hudson, with whom he co-wrote the book Weather or Not!, wrote: “Very sad to hear former Yorkshire TV legend weatherman, colleague and co-author Bob Rust has passed away.”

ITV Calendar paid tribute to Mr Rust online and said that he never stopped smiling.

It said: "Bob Rust was Calendar's weather presenter for 13 years, retiring in 1996 - and he never stopped smiling.

"The popular weatherman had an army of fans who loved his sense of fun and identified with his humour - particularly when it came to his revolving weather cube. Which didn't always work!"

Mr Rust also had family connections to the late music icon David Bowie.

His wife Shirley was a cousin of the rock superstar – and spent 30 unsuccessful years trying to track him down before his death at the age of 69 in 2016.

Shirley never met or spoke to the Space Oddity star, whose dad was born in Doncaster in 1912.

But she spent several years trying to contact the singer who appeared on stage twice in the town during his Ziggy Stardust era.

She said: “I tried many times over the years to try and make contact after finding out the family connection, but never managed it.

“We contacted his management, biographers, everything to try and make the connection but he was so elusive.”

Bowie’s Doncaster roots stretch back to the 1900s - his grandad owned the Jubilee Boot and Shoe Company, which was based in St Sepulchre Gate, where the Caffe Nero coffee shop is now situated.

His father Haywood Stenton Jones, more commonly known as John, was born at the address at 41 St Sepulchre Gate in the town centre in 1912.

Bowie's grandmother is buried in Hyde Park Cemetery.

Mrs Rust said: “Haywood was oprhaned at around the age of five and was brought up by my grandparents until the age of 21. He lived and went to school here.

“They lived at Morley Road and Copley Road before he moved down to London to find fame and fortune and where he eventually settled with his wife and where they had David in 1947.”

The obituary notice for Mr Rust also gave thanks to wards 17 and 26 of Doncaster Royal Infirmary, St John’s Hospice and Firefly.

The funeral service and cremation will take place at Rose Hill on March 18 at 2.20pm.

The family has requested family flowers only and donations for Bob’s chosen charities can be made via funeral directors W.E.Pinder and Son on 01302 710285.