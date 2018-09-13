Funeral details announced for Doncaster Rovers fan, 28, after cancer death​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The funeral of a lifelong Doncaster Rovers who died after an 18 month battle with cancer will take place next week.

Scott Richardson, 28, died at the weekend after a fight against incurable bowel cancer, weeks after leading out his beloved team in a pre-season friendly against Sheffield United.

His funeral will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on September 20 from 10am followed by food and drinks in the Belle Vue suite at the Keepmoat Stadium with supporters welcome to attend to pay their respects.

Supporters of Walsall, Rovers’ League One opponents this weekend, are also planning to remember Scott with a minute’s applause during the 28th minute of Saturday’s game at the Bescot Stadium.

Earlier this year, Scott led out Rovers’ for a pre-season friendly after being told he only had weeks to live.

Fans showed their support for Scott with a chant of ‘there’s only one Scott Richo’ during the 28th minute of the game.

A bucket collection was also held at the match to raise funds for his partner Kirsten and young son Harry.

The dad of one was diagnosed with cancer in January 2017 and underwent a series of chemotherapy sessions but was told earlier this year that his battle against cancer was ‘no longer feasible.’

His death is the latest tragedy to hit the club over the last few weeks.

Fellow well-known lifelong supporters Nidge Roe and Jake “Pieman” Power have also passed away in recent weeks and have been the subject of tributes and memorials by both Rovers supporters and the club.