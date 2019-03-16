Fundraising tour dedicated to Prodigy’s Keith Flint coming to Sheffield

A fundraising tour dedicated to The Prodigy singer Keith Flint is coming to Sheffield.

The 49-year-old, best known for the band’s chart-topping single Firestarter, was found dead at his home earlier this month.

The Prodigy's lead singer Keith Flint (pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire)

An 11-date UK tour has been launched in the musician’s memory, with proceeds to be shared between the charities CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) and Mind in Haringey.

The tour has been organised by The Cause, an underground dance space in London, which hopes to raise awareness of mental health as well as generating cash for the good causes.

It is due to come to Sheffield’s Yellow Arch Studios, on Burton Road, in Neepsend, next Friday, March 22.

The tour has been curated in collaboration with NLA Artists and is described as a UK-wide celebration of the music Keith and The Prodigy inspired.

Local heroes will play alongside those who the band shared line-ups with and whose records were played at events during their rise to fame.

All artists performing throughout the tour are waiving their fee.

The Cause has already raised more than £5,000 for charity and you can donate online at the JustGiving page here.

CALM is leading a movement against male suicide, which is the single biggest killer of men aged under 45 in the UK.

Mind provides information, advice and support to people affected by mental health problems.

For more details about the event at Yellow Arch Studios, and to book tickets, visit the event page here.