Fundraising target reached for families of police officer and woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Have your say

A fundraising page set up for the families of a police officer and a female passenger killed on Christmas Day has reached its target - in just three days.

PC Dave Fields, aged 45, and Lorraine Stephenson, 61, were fatally injured in a collision between two vehicles on the A57 towards Coisley Hill on Christmas Day.

PC Dave Fields

Ms Stephenson was a passenger in a silver Citroen C3 involved in a crash with the marked BMW3 series police car driven by PC Fields, who was responding to an incident.

A fundraising page, which aimed to raise £1,000 to support both families, has recieved donations of almost £1,200 from more than 70 people.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to be paid to the pair.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, said: “I was deeply shocked and saddened at this distressing news.

“Whilst an incident like this is difficult at any time of year, it is particularly sad at Christmas.

“I hold the families of PC Dave Fields and Lorraine Stephenson, their relatives, friends and colleagues in my prayers at this most difficult time.”

PC Fields’ family described him as a ‘loving husband and dad’ and a ‘dedicated and committed’ officer.

He was a well-known football referee and was vice-chairman of Sheffield Referees Association.

His family added: “We are heartbroken by our loss and ask that our privacy please be respected at this devastating time.”

Meanwhile Laura Leanne Hawley, was among those who paid tribute to Ms Stephenson.

She wrote: “Such a lovely lady I see quite often.

“Taken too soon. Lots of love to all involved.”

The driver of the Citroen, a 63-year-old man, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating.