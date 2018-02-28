Fundraising page set up for workers made redundant by Sheffield firm DavyMarkham

A fundraising page has been set up to help workers made redundant by a historic Sheffield firm.

The Star exclusively revealed heavy engineering firm DavyMarkham was placed into administration amid financial difficulties on Monday.

Around 101 of the 140-strong workforce were handed compulsory redundancy notices as the firm looks to avert closing down for good.

Lisa Harte, whose partner Sean was one of those made redundant, has set up a fundraising page to help workers during the difficult period.

She said only workers who were part of a union were told the news by bosses - others had to find out from other employees.

Bosses at the Darnall firm told workers last week they were unable to be paid and any outstanding wages had to be sought from the Government.

Ms Harte, from Treeton, said many workers would be struggling as any unpaid wages from a emergency Government pot could take up to 'three of four months'.

She said: "DavyMarkham didn't give their employees any notice whatsoever and completely disregarded their staff and families. Many people have been left unable to pay their rent/mortgage and have been unable to buy food.

"This should not be happening in 2018 and the way DavyMarkham have treated their staff is more befitting of a Charles Dickens novel.

"I wish to raise money to help all affected employees - not just my partner. All funds received will be shared equally between my partner and those other DavyMarkham employees affected - equally irrespective of individual salaries."

The heavy engineering specialists can trace its name back to 1830 and in recent years has worked on as the Channel Tunnel, Gateshead Millennium Bridge and Wembley Stadium.

Headquartered in Sheffield, the company specialises in the design, manufacture, fabrication and machining of heavy and complex engineering components and assemblies for the tunnelling, mining, steel and power generation industries.

Joint administrator Yasmin Bhikha said: “Operating for almost 200 years, DavyMarkham is a heritage British business which has been involved in some of the country’s most prominent infrastructure projects. Sadly the company’s financial position has forced it into administration.

"Over the coming days we will be working closely with directors to evaluate all possible routes forward and providing support to affected employees during this challenging period.”

Customers and suppliers with any questions, or interested parties should contact Tom Byrne at FRP Advisory, on tom.byrne@frpadvisory.com