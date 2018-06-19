Fundraising page launched for new children's multilingual section at Sheffield Central Library

A fundraising page has been launched to introduce a new multilingual children's section in a Sheffield library.

The new section at Sheffield Central Library, in the city centre, will feature around 500 children's books written in many of the 150 languages spoken in Sheffield.

Dr Sabine Little

Those behind the project launched an appeal last month for donations of any unwanted children's books written in a language other than English.

Dr Sabine Little, from the University of Sheffield's school of education, said books have been donated from across the country which has raised problems she hopes a Crowdfunding page will be able to address.

The money raised will go to pay for postage for the books to be sent to Sheffield and also help go towards buying books in less accessible languages, which are of greatest need

Dr Little said: "People have been very generous, and I am continuing to look for book donations.

"Working this way, however, has raised two specific problems - I am receiving offers for books outside of Sheffield, raising issues of postage costs, and books that are in particular shortage, and for which there is a particular need are, unsurprisingly, not donated as much as books from more easily accessible languages, meaning that I am currently unable to support those families most in need.

"This crowdfunding call is aiming to address both these issues.

"The amount is somewhat arbitrary, because literally every pound raised will make a difference, supporting the shipment of donated books, and plugging language gaps.

"Therefore, any funds raised at the end of the funding run will go towards the project."

Dr Little is continuing to seek donations of well-maintained children's books, with a specific needs for books in Arabic, Urdu, Punjabi, Somali, Bengali, Slovak, Slovak-Romani, Persian/Farsi, Kurdish, Pashto and Turkish.

Anyone wishing to donate should email s.little@sheffield.ac.uk

To contribute to the fundraising page click here.

