Fundraising appeal for paralysed Doncaster DJ who survived meningitis
A young Doncaster-based DJ is appealing for funds to receive crucial treatment, having been left paralysed from the chest down after contracting meningitis.
DJ Henry Love was diagnosed with a rare form of spinal TB, which attacked his spinal cord and brain and developed into meningitis.
Against the odds Henry came out of a two weeks com able to talk and without brain damage after his diagnosis in 2017 - but was left paralysed from the chest downwards.
Henry is determined to walk again, and ground-breaking treatment in the US will give him a 60 to 75 per cent chance of being able to feel his legs again.
Efforts to raise the £30,000 that Henry needs for the treatment have taken a national focus with radio and nightclub communities working together to help support the fund.
A recent donation of £5,000 by well-known UK DJ, Producer and TV Presenter Charlie Sloth has helped the fund reach its halfway point.
Rob Green, Fundraising Manager for the Henry Love Fund said: “Henry’s two-year battle with meningitis has not been an easy one, but his resilience has been a constant throughout.
“Thank you so much to those who have donated to help support Henry’s recovery - and a final plead for further support to enable us to hit our target and ensure life changing treatment for Henry.”
Other recent fundraising efforts have seen over twenty team members from Unity Bars & Clubs and Pastiche Entertainment undertaking the Yorkshire Tough Mudder challenge, raising nearly £11,000 in the process.
If you would like to donate to the appeal for Henry Love, please visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rob-green