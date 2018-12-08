Fundraising appeal after Sheffield boy collapses on football pitch

A fundraising appeal has launched after a Sheffield boy collapsed on the pitch during a junior football match.

Daniel Lowe was playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels Under-15s when he had a cardiac arrest during a match against Maltby Juniors on Sunday, November 25.

Daniel Lowe (pic: Stocksbridge Park Steels FC)

Luckily, there were two nurses at the pitch side, who, along with the teenager’s coach, were able to perform life-saving first aid.

Daniel has since been discharged from hospital and his parents say he has made an ‘amazing’ recovery.

He is doing so well he was even able to join teammates for a photo ahead of their last match, just one week after being rushed to hospital.

Daniel Lowe (fifth from left), with his Stocksbridge Park Steels teammates (pic: Stocksbridge Park Steels)

His club are now trying to raise £15,000 to buy more defibrillators, like the one which helped save Daniel’s life.

Without the defibrillator which was donated one year ago by The Daniel Wilkinson Foundation and was used three times to get Daniel’s heart going again, the club say he would almost certainly have died.

It says any money left over after buying defibrillators will go towards that charity.

“Although there were three professionally trained heroes who acted quickly to administer CPR, and they worked really hard to bring Daniel back numerous times, on its own this wasn't enough!” the club said.

“Fortunately one year ago the club engaged with The Daniel Wilkinson Foundation who donated a defibrillator. It was the presence and the use of this device 3 times on Daniel that ultimately saved his life!

“He was stabilised further by the paramedics who attended and was transferred to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

“The paramedics and Doctors who have since treated Daniel have been very clear that without the availability and use of the defibrillator Daniel would not have survived.”

Daniel’s parents thanked everyone who came to his aid that day and all those who have since sent messages of support.

“The presence of the defibrillator saved our son’s life. This amazing life saving piece of equipment is priceless,” they added.

“If we learn anything from this traumatic event, please let it be that these defibrillators need to be in every sports ground, school and all our communities.”

You can donate at the JustGiving page set up by the club.