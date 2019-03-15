Fundraiser set to raise money for brave three-year-old who has just months to live

Friends of a young boy suffering from an incurable brain tumour are organising a fundraiser to support the family.

Parents of three-year-old Jack Lacey from Loxley were recently told their son had six months to a year left to live.

Jack Lacey with his dad Wesley, mum Rebecca and sister Charlotte

Friends Michelle Crowther and Victoria Cartwright have organised a fundraiser which will take place on Monday, April 8 with all funds donated straight to the family.

Michelle said: “We decided we needed to do something to raise some money and help out.

“Any time the family have got left with their son is so precious- Jack came to my wedding last year and was the life and soul of the party.

“He’s just so lovely.”

The event will take place at Bounce House on Jenkin Road.

All money taken on the door, spent on activities and directly donated will be handed to the family to spend on Jack and his time left.

An online Go Fund Me page has already raised £9,000 for the brave little boy, who is due to begin an intensive course of intense radiation and chemotherapy treatment in a bid to shrink his tumour and prolong his life later this month.

On the page parents Wesley Lacey, 28 and Rebecca Oldham, 29, said they are ‘completely heartbroken’ but determined to fill the rest of their son’s life with happy times.

His illness was diagnosed and the prognosis provided just four weeks after the youngster started displaying symptoms.

The fundraiser will run 10am-4pm and is open to all.

Photo booth, raffle, face painting and balloon crafting stalls will be there for people to enjoy on the day.

Anyone who would like to donate directly to Jack’s cause can do so by clicking here.

Remaining funds will be sent to The Sick Children’s Trust who helped the family with accommodation during his time in hospital.