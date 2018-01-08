Fundraiser launched to help pay for funeral of 'wonderful' mum-of-two found dead in Sheffield flat

A fundraiser has been set up to help pay for the funeral of mum-of-two Jayne Lewis, found dead in a Sheffield flat.

Jayne, 46, was found dead at a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent by police on Thursday, December 31,

Phillip French. 46, of Hazlebarrw Cresent, was charged with her murder two days later and appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on December 28.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the same court on January 25.

A post mortem examination revealed the provisional cause of death was compression of the neck, pending toxicology reports.

Ms Lewis' funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 24 at Abbey Lane Cemetery Chapel at 1.30pm.

A moving tribute on Facebook revealed that Jayne had recently got back in touch with her daughter and the pair had become 'inseparably close'.

The post continued: "Now with broken hearts and financial difficulty we are trying to raise money towards Jayne's funeral and financial help for her children through this difficult time.

"Any donations will be of great help no matter how small."

Tributes have continued to flood in for Ms Lewis, with one friend calling her a 'wonderful person' and others describing how she was always there for those in need and had the gift of making people smile.

To donate, click here.