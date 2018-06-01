Funding boost for Sheffield diabetes project

A Sheffield-based diabetes programme has been boosted with £845,000 of funding to continue to develop its valuable work in the city.

This additional funding brings the total funding donated across two years to £1.4million.

The Diabetes Treatment and Care Programme, for people with Type 1 and 2 diabetes, aims to provide extra support in both GP practices and hospitals.

At NHS Sheffield CCG Tracey Turton has been leading the work to support GP practice staff in helping their patients with diabetes reduce their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Primary care development nurse Tracey said the work started in July and since then they had already seen some improvements across the city but the extra funding would help further develop the work over the next year.

She said: “We’ve held meetings with all the city’s GP practices and these have given us the opportunity to discuss the project, share knowledge and information and to design resources to help practice staff working with their diabetic patients, to improve the management of BP, cholesterol and blood sugars to nationally agreed targets.”

Tracey said they had also worked with several hundred members of the public to educate them about diabetes and provide lifestyle advice. She added that the feedback had been very positive and that they had particularly targeted some of the harder to reach groups in the city.

She said: “The funding will help us recruit extra staff to build on this work. Ultimately this is all about getting better long-term outcomes for people with diabetes in Sheffield.”

Diabetes is a lifelong condition that causes a person’s blood sugar level to become too high.

There are two main types of diabetes; type 1 diabetes, where the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the cells that produce insulin and type 2 diabetes, where the body doesn’t produce enough insulin or the body’s cells don’t react to insulin

Type 2 diabetes is far more common than type 1. In the UK, around 90 per cent of all adults with diabetes have type 2.

Visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/diabetes for details.