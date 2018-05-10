Fun for all at new Doncaster family music festival

Families are being invited to enjoy all the fun of the fair at an all-inclusive musical festival later this month.

The event, called #PointFest is being organised by darts, (Doncaster Community Arts), and will be held at The Point on May 26 between 11am and 2pm

Various festival-themed activities have been organised for the event, including DJ sets, a silent disco, professional musicians, local school bands, and a sensory UV rave.

Visitors will even be given the chance to try their hand at DJing for themselves.

The event is fancy dress with the theme ‘festival’. For inspiration, think wellies, ponchos, flowers in your hair and band T-shirts.

Fashion lovers can also enter the fancy dress competition, and get into the spirit with festival-themed face-paint.

Programmes Manager for darts, Hayley Beecher, said: “We’re excited to open our building to all families and host our very first #PointFest this year. We want families to come along and experience something new together, the best kind of family day out with live music and drop in workshops.”

The free festival is open to all and inclusive, with all families welcome. The Point has full disabled access including a changing place facility. There will also be chill out zones available throughout the building on the day for anyone who would like a quiet, calm place to relax in.

Visit www.thepoint.org.uk for more details.